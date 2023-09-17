Property For Sale

LAND FOR SALE
Five Acre Commercial location Land, Two Acre front on Chunni - Morinda road. Suitable for Marriage Palace, Hospital, School etc. 98142-81941, 9914515151.
Aerocity: Kanal corner facing park, wind direction 50% built with basement. Man of high taste. 98142-81941, 9914515151.
Kanal prime location extra ordinary built duplex, front pocket Sector-69. 98142-81941, 9914515151.
Eight marla triple storey B-road commercial location 30'x60' Phase-VII adjoining Chandigarh. 98142-81941, 9914515151.
