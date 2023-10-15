PROPERTY FOR SALE-MOHALI
CL23065778
10.5 Marla Phase-5 wind direction, near park. MIG Super Sector 70 front Garage. 9501700049.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23066923
Delhi: Corner old single storey kothi 300 sq.yds., commercial location, Kalkaji. Contact: 92162-99661.
PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23067202
Commercial Sites (within MC limit) at Morinda: Ideal for Hotel, Hospital, other business- 4.62 Acre, 4.40 Acre, 100 mtrs. front, Chandigarh-Ludhiana road NH 05, 15 minutes drive from Mohali. Owner: 9501442677.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens