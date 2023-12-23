PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23090847
Agricultural land Village(s) Birmi (App. 2 acres @ 3.75 per acre) Isewal (app. 8 acres @ 2.25 per acre) Phagle (app. 8 acres @ 1.25 per acre) Ludhiana. [email protected]
