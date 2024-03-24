PROPERTY FOR SALE
CL23120321
FOUR BEDROOM LUXURIOUS VILLA 7300 SQ FT BUILTUP AREA, COLONIAL ARCHITECTURE ON 1527 SQ YDS PLOT IN SOUTH CITY, LUDHIANA'S MOST HAPPENING PLACE. NO BROKERS PLEASE. CONTACT 9501023248
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted