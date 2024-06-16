Property For Sale

LAND FOR SALE

CL24023161

Looking for a business partner/ joint venture in a housing project having plot area approximately 75000 sq. meter on Shimla-Manali national highway at Shimla H.P. Preferred given to builder with experience in quality construction work. Only WhatsApp meeting: +1(720)9675354.

LAND FOR SALE

CL24025579

Above four/ five acres land for immediate sale near Kharar within periferi of Chandigarh and master plan of GMADA. Bharatmala Express way within radius of 3.5 Kms to 4 Kms. Golden chance for investment. Mob: 98775-74073.

