Property For Sale

CL24023161
Looking for a business partner/ joint venture in a housing project having plot area approximately 75000 sq. meter on Shimla-Manali national highway at Shimla H.P. Preferred given to builder with experience in quality construction work. Only WhatsApp meeting: +1(720)9675354.
CL24025579
Above four/ five acres land for immediate sale near Kharar within periferi of Chandigarh and master plan of GMADA. Bharatmala Express way within radius of 3.5 Kms to 4 Kms. Golden chance for investment. Mob: 98775-74073.
