£1lakh fund for poor Punjabi students in UK

Tribune News Service

New delhi, June 6

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney has announced the creation of an education fund with an opening contribution of £100,000 to support students from Punjab enrolled for higher studies at the universities of Oxford and Cambridge.

Sahney, who was in London for an event organised by Sikh Forum International on Monday, said the fund would be coordinated by the World Punjabi Organisation in the UK under the chairmanship of the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami.

“I appeal to the Sikh Forum and the World Punjabi Organisation in the UK to set up an education fund to help economically weak students from Punjab for higher studies at Oxford and Cambridge,” said Sahney.

