1,011 units of blood donated in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 11

A record number of 1,011 units of blood were donated at a mega camp organised by NGO Ram Kripa Sewa Sangh Welfare Society today. Blood Bank camp in-charge Rajiv Kukreja said it could be possible with the active participation of several NGOs, doctors and the staff of blood banks of different hospitals of Fazilka and nearby towns.

The NGO, which has secured seven state awards, has been instrumental in collecting a “record” 48,000 units of blood for Fazilka Blood Bank since 2018. The society has been looking after 33 children suffering from thalassaemia by providing them the desired blood on regular intervals.