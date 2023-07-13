1,058 villages ravaged by floods

Chandigarh, July 12
As many as 1,058 villages in 14 districts have been ravaged by the flood fury with Roopnagar accounting for majority of them, an official press note said here today.
A spokesperson said out of total 1,058 affected villages, 364 were in Roopnagar, 268 in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 250 in Patiala, 71 in Jalandhar, 30 in Moga, 25 in Hoshiarpur, 16 in Ludhiana, six in Tarn Taran and three each in Sangrur and Ferozepur.
Three persons died during the past 24 hours. They hailed from Faridkot. Till now, 49 houses have been completely destroyed, while 180 have suffered partial damage.
Many cows, buffaloes, poultry, pigs and goats have also reportedly died across the state. At the Brahman Majra, Sirhind and Fatehgarh Sahib gaushalas, 800 bovines have been saved through rescue operations.
The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has organised 127 camps, in Ropar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar so far.
The Animal Husbandry Department has deployed rapid response teams in flood-affected areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...
40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM
Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...