1,100 job aspirants protest in Sangrur

Sangrur, February 5

Claimed to have cleared all mandatory recruitment tests of the Punjab Police in 2021, candidates protested near the Chief Minister’s residence here on Sunday and announced to intensify their agitation if the government failed to provide them jobs.

“The government has allowed 3,270 candidates to join duty while remaining 1,100 are still waiting. The government should first give us joining date before starting any new recruitment process in the Police Department,” said Harpreet Singh, a candidate.

The protesters converged near Verka Milk Plant on the Sangrur-Patiala road and then marched towards the residence of the CM.

