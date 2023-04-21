1,200-kg poppy husk seized

Sangrur, April 20
The Dhanaula police of Barnala district have arrested three persons and seized 1,200 kg poppy husk from their possession. The accused had been allegedly taking the drug in a truck.
The arrested persons identified as Gurpal Singh, Harjot Singh and Jagga Singh. Poppy husk was packed in bags, said Sandeep Kumar Malik, SSP, Barnala.
