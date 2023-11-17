1,215 farm fires in Muktsar, only 127 challans

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, November 16

Only about 10 per cent of the farmers who burnt paddy stubble in their fields have been penalised in Muktsar district till date. In all, 1,215 stubble burn incidents have been reported in the district till Wednesday evening, but only 127 challans have been issued.

Forty-seven FIRs have been lodged in this regard. Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Ruhee Dugg said, “Nearly Rs 3.45 lakh penalty has been imposed on the farmers who burnt paddy stubble in their fields. Of that amount, only around Rs 60,000 has been collected. At present, around 100 farm fires are being reported in the district daily.”

“In the corresponding period last year, 2,870 farm fires were reported, which suggests the number of such cases is around 60 per cent down this year,” she added. Meanwhile, an official of the Revenue Department said red entries have been made in the land records of some farmers, who burnt paddy stubble.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Muktsar #Pollution