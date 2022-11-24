1,265 cancer patients avail of free treatment in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Giving top priority to the health and wellbeing of the people of the state, the government has so far provided free treatment worth Rs 13.54 crore to cancer patients.

Disclosing this in a press communique here today, Health and Family Welfare Minister Punjab Chetan Singh Jouramajra said more than 1,265 cancer patients had been provided free treatment worth Rs 13.54 crore under ‘Mukh Mantri Cancer Rahat Kosh’ in hospitals empaneled with the Punjab Government.

He said instructions had been issued to health officials for giving impetus to the implementation of the government’s health schemes and programmes so that the general public may benefit more from such welfare measures.

The minister further said Punjab had a high prevalence of cancer and its treatment involved high cost, which patients from the poor strata of society could not afford.