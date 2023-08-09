Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda, August 8
A team of Bathinda food safety wing of the Health Department has seized 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink “Sting” from a truck on the Bathinda-Goniana road near Nehiawala village.
The Health Department also sealed a factory on Sivian road, which was allegedly involved in preparing the drinks.
The action was initiated after receiving a complaint from PepsiCo India. The food safety wing has collected samples of the drink and sent it for testing. Amritpal Singh Sodhi, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Department, said Parminder Singh, area manager, PepsiCo India, had been receiving complaints about spurious energy drink being sold in the market at a lower price. Sodhi said samples of the seized drink had been sent for testing and the factory had been sealed.
