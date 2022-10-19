1,350-kg spurious seeds seized, 2 held

Ludhiana, October 18
The Agriculture Department on Tuesday held two dealers with a huge cache of what it termed as spurious seeds, which were kept for sale to the gullible farmers in Ludhiana.
An FIR under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Sections 8, 10 of the Seeds Rules, 1968, and Section 3 of the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983, was registered against the accused trader Rajinder Kumar at the Division 5 police station here. However, no arrest was made as yet.
The action was taken under a massive campaign underway to check the unauthorised sale of non-notified and poor quality seeds, which not only causes monetary loss but also leads to less or defected crop yield.
Sharing details, the Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Dr Amanjit Singh, told The Tribune that a special campaign was launched to check the storage and sale of spurious and low quality seeds and other agriculture material before the onset of the rabi season.
“Even before the recently held PAU Kisan mela, another special team was constituted to thoroughly check the seed dealers’ shops to ensure only authorised selling of notified seeds,” he said, while revealing that a large scale sampling of seeds was in progress under the campaign.
The CAO, who was heading the raiding team, said during this drive, unauthorised wheat and mustard seeds of different varieties, weighing 1,350-kg, were found during a raid at the premises of a seed dealer located opposite PAU Gate 2 on Ferozepur Road here this afternoon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...