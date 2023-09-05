Rs 1.5 cr school fund ‘embezzled’

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 4

Embezzlement to the tune of over Rs 1.5 crore has been detected in the Education Department of the Guruharsahai block in this district. Funds earmarked for development works have been siphoned off into the accounts of officials for last three years.

Preliminary findings indicated that the money had also been transferred into the accounts of acquaintances of the officials. Of eight involved, three are reportedly not even coming for duty since the scandal surfaced in May this year.

The inquiry report of the District Education Officer (Elementary), Ferozepur, has been sent to the Project Director of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan authorities as well as the district police for registration of a case against those involved.

Though no police case has been registered as yet, however, Randhir Kumar SP ( Detective) confirmed that the preliminary findings had pointed out glaring discrepancies the way the finances had been handled. The police have initiated a follow-up action. Education Department sources said they had even named the suspected officials.

As per the department findings, the funds were allocated for development works, including procurement of flat panels, projectors, furniture, besides the construction of classrooms and upgrade of school infrastructure. The amount involved in the fraud has been put at Rs 1.51 crore.

The money trail showed that at least Rs 1.44 crore had been transferred into the bank accounts of certain staff members. After confirming the findings in a follow-up inquiry in July 2023, the department referred the matter to the police and even sought the arrest of the erring officials.

