Rs 1,500-cr power theft in Punjab, govt cracks whip on violators

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 20

Political immunity to those stealing power will end as the Punjab Government begins cracking the whip on such persons. With power theft alone accounting for Rs 1,500-crore loss to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the government has decided to go after those stealing power.

Yesterday, the PSPCL authorities detected a major theft at Narli village near Khalra in Tarn Taran, where a consumer was found running three tubewell motors via kundi connections.

How PSPCL is reducing losses 50% increase in power banking with other states has reduced the cost

8% tariff hike allowed for this year has increased revenues

Operationalising captive coal mine at Pachhwara and stopping use of imported coal for state-run thermal plants

Power being purchased from Power Exchange at maximum rate of Rs 4.40 per unit and selling additional power at Rs 10 per unit

Tarn Taran circle accounts for the highest distribution losses in the state, ranging from 73.16 per cent in Bhikhiwind division to 63.9 per cent in Patti division.

Top officials in the state power department say the issue of large-scale power theft in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur and Muktsar circles was discussed at the highest level, during a meeting on the state of finances of the PSPCL recently. It has been decided to act tough against violators.

In all these circles, the power distribution losses are over 40 per cent. With the local politicians and farmer union leaders regularly interfering and stopping the authorities from removing illegal connections and acting against the violators. The problem is only deteriorating by the day, say top officials in the PSPCL. Action is now likely in these power circles, besides Sangrur, Faridkot and Barnala.

“With emphasis on improving PSPCL’s fiscal health, we will be getting after the violators,” said a top official, requesting anonymity.

It may be mentioned that the total debt of the PSPCL is Rs 17,500 crore, including a working capital loan of Rs 9,000 crore. The loan taken for capital expenditure is Rs 8,500 crore.

Another issue under discussion concerning the fiscal health of the power utility is the non-payment of around Rs 3,000-crore power bills by the state government departments. The state government had assured to clear such pending bills (to the tune of Rs 2,612 crore till March 31) in three annual instalments of Rs 870 crore from 2022-23 onwards. However, the instalment for the past fiscal was not released and the second instalment is due this year.

The state government is, however, regularly paying the power subsidy to the PSPCL and Rs 8,300 crore has been paid in that regard.

