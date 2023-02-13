Rs 1.61 cr grant for Sunam panchayats

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 12

Minister Aman Arora distributed a grant of Rs 1.61 crore among panchayats of various villages for development in the Sunam constituency.

He announced that more grants would be released in the coming days for the development of all villages.

“No stone will be left unturned for the development of the state. The urban and rural areas are being developed equally with a proper system,” said Arora.

He gave Rs 41 lakh to panchayats of 14 villages for renovation of ponds, construction of toilets and other basic works. He also gave Rs 65 lakh for the renovation of ponds in seven villages. “Like all areas of the state, the Sunam constituency will also witness unprecedented development during the coming days as we have already started the work to finalise various projects for Longowal, Cheema and other areas. I have asked all panchayats to ensure transparency in the utilisation of grants. Corruption will not be tolerated by the Punjab Government,” said Arora.

He also gave Rs 40 lakh for the construction of memorial gates in four villages.