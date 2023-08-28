1,807 Punjab medallists to get Rs 6 cr cash prizes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The Sports Department has prepared a list of 1,807 medal winners from Punjab who have been deprived of cash prize money since 2017.

The Chief Minister will felicitate these 1,807 players with a total prize money of Rs 5.94 crore at the opening ceremony of the season-2 of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Day’ at Bathinda on August 29 on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that it had come to the notice of the Punjab Government that there were many sportspersons in the state, who despite winning medals, did not receive cash prize money for the past five years.

The Sports Department has prepared a list of 1,807 such players from 2017 till now. These players have brought glory to the state by winning medals in state, national and international competitions.

Meet Hayer said that 997 players of 2017-18 will get Rs 1.58 crore, 135 players of 2018-19 will get Rs 47.96 lakh, 287 players of 2019-20 will receive Rs 1.75 crore, 51 players of 2020-21 will get Rs 19.05 lakh, 203 players of 2021-22 will get Rs 1.32 crore and 10 players who won medals from services in the 36th National Games held last year will get Rs 41 lakh.

