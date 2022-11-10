Rs 1,890 cr pledged for post-harvest tech in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 9

Years of waiting for post-harvest technological interventions seem to have finally paid off in Punjab as the state begins to attract investments, with investments worth Rs 1,890 crore already being pledged in the state.

It is the first time that the state agriculture, which has been battling with post-harvest losses for years, has attracted 1,138 investors to set up projects. The investment is coming under the Government of India’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme, with the maximum projects coming up in Sangrur, followed by Patiala and Mansa districts.

1,138 Total applications received

Rs 1,897 cr Promised investment

Promised investment Rs 385 cr Loan sanctioned

Loan sanctioned Rs 321 cr Loan disbursed

The data, compiled by the state Horticulture Department, shows that the maximum investment will be used in setting up of primary processing centres, followed by custom hiring centres, warehouses, and cold rooms and cold storages.

“With support in the form of interest subvention from the Government of India under this scheme, investors are coming forward to set up agriculture infrastructure and even for buying agriculture machinery. As many as 175 cooperative societies (PACS) are also availing this scheme to get cheap loans to build infrastructure,” Shailender Kaur, Director Horticulture, told The Tribune.

She said the maximum number of beneficiaries, however, are agri entrepreneurs (722 of the total 1,122 investors).

Though the scheme was launched in the state in 2020, it has received a major push in the past year.

Ravdeep Kaur, team leader, state project management unit for the AIF Scheme, said the scheme was playing a vital role in enhancing the pace of diversification in the state.

“Some unique projects such as production and export unit of flower seeds, silage and bailing plants, use of drones in agriculture, banana ripening chambers, etc have been sanctioned under the scheme,” she said.

Agri entrepreneurs, however, say that though the scheme is attracting investment, there are some teething troubles.

“It takes a lot of time to get permission for the change in land use and securing commercial electricity connections. Many a time, banks, without assigning reasons, reject applications to process loans under the scheme to set up infrastructure. Also, in case the cooperative societies want to build post-harvest infrastructure or use the funds for buying equipment for post- harvest processing of agriculture produce, there is little assistance to them for making detailed project reports.” said an entrepreneur setting up a project in Patiala.

“Once these issues are resolved, it would go a long way in making the scheme widely acceptable,” he added.

What is AIF Scheme

Under the scheme, 3% interest subvention on loans of up to Rs 2 crore is provided to the beneficiaries setting up infrastructure related to post-harvest management of crops

The credit guarantee fee (CGTMSE charges) for eligible loans is also paid by the Central Government

The scheme also allows convergence with all other Central and state schemes

Max projects in Sangrur, most applications for processing centres

The maximum projects are coming up in Sangrur (116), Patiala (107) and Mansa (86)

The maximum applications for setting up primary processing centres (293), custom hiring centres (181), sorting and grading units (145) and cold chain and cold storage (115)

#Agriculture