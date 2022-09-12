 Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs : The Tribune India

Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs

125th anniversary of Saragarhi Battle today

Rs 1-cr grant for historic Saragarhi memorial facelift unspent for 3 yrs

Saragarhi memorial in Ferozepur

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 11

Almost three years have passed since then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh released a special grant of Rs 1 crore for the beautification and development of the historic Saragarhi memorial, which depicts a saga of unparalleled chivalry in the history of military warfare.

125th anniversary of battle today

  • The memorial was raised by the British to commemorate the 21 valiant soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army
  • They had died fighting against 10,000 Afridis during the Battle of Saragarhi on Sept 12, 1897, in North West Frontier Province

However, the funds are yet to be utilised for the purpose. On September 9, 2019, The Tribune had highlighted the matter regarding non-receipt of the grant announced by the then CM during his visit to the memorial on September 12, 2018, following which the grant was released the same day. Owing to procedural wrangles, it is still lying unused in the state’s coffers.

The district administration had floated a tender inviting proposals for a detailed project report for the development of the memorial in June last year, but nothing has moved beyond that. Though the project regarding the construction of a tourist centre under a centrally funded “Swadesh Darshan” scheme has been completed, all other commitments have not been honoured till date. Announcements were also made regarding setting up of an institute for competitive studies, Saragarhi club, etc., but these are nowhere in the sight.

Several Bollywood movies have highlighted this epic battle worldwide. However, the memorial still stands isolated with no concerted effort to bring it on the world map.

The memorial was raised by the British to commemorate the 21 valiant soldiers of 36 Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army who died fighting against the might of over 10,000 Afridis during the Battle of Saragarhi on September 12, 1897, in North West Frontier Province. This year happens to its 125th anniversary.

Last year, a 10-foot-tall bronze statue of Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the 21 Sikh soldiers and a cook who attained martyrdom in this battle, was set up at Wednesfield, a suburb of Wolverhampton in the UK.

“It is the first time that such a monument related to the Battle of Saragarhi has been set up in the UK, but nothing much has been done at the memorial site here,” said Gurbhej Tibbi, a member of the Saragarhi Foundation.

#capt amarinder singh #Ferozepur #indian army #Saragarhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

3
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

4
J & K

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

5
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

6
Trending

Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

7
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

8
Delhi

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

9
Nation

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

10
Entertainment

Veteran actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju dies at 83, PM Modi pays tribute

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

Gyanvapi case: Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of district court order today

Gyanvapi case: Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of district court order today

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...

Bihar SP puts five police officials in lockup, know why

Bihar SP puts five police officials in lockup, know why

Won’t mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Azad

Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad

'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...


Cities

View All

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Farmer leader shot at, robbery bid suspected

Work on Rs 63-crore skywalk plaza outside gurdwara to begin soon

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Drugs entering through Gujarat port smuggled to Punjab and other states, says Kejriwal

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar: 1 more accused held for writing Khalistan slogans

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city

Open House What SHOULD be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister

Patiala: Panchayat Secretary held for graft

Patiala: Blood donation camp at YPS