Rs 1 crore ex gratia, job for family of martyred jawan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore, besides a government job to a member of a family of Subedar Hardeep Singh, who laid down his life along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers.

Subedar Hardeep Singh of 15 PUNJAB (PATIALA) hailed from Baranda village of Hoshiarpur. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.