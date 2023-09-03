Rs 1 crore properties of three drug smugglers frozen in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 2

The Sangrur police have frozen properties of three drug smugglers worth Rs 1 crore. As many as 103 panchayats of the district have passed resolutions against the sale of drugs in their villages and announced full support to anti-drug campaign of the Punjab Government.

Police sources informed that the frozen properties of drug smugglers include house, agricultural land and vehicles and their total market value is Rs 1 crore.

The smugglers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with commercial quantity of drugs.

“We have launched a special campaign against drugs and we are conducting meetings in almost all villages. All villages want to eliminate drugs and are supporting our campaign,” said Dharminder Pashore, BKU Ugrahan leader from Lehra block.

Senior police officers are also conducting meetings with villagers. The officers are trying to motivate villagers against drugs. The police have also issued a helpline number 80541-12112 and have assured that the name of the informer would not be shared.

Many panchayats of the district have also formed their own special committees to prevent the movement of drug smugglers in their villages and for sharing quick information with the police.

