1-day SIR special camp at all polling booths on July 19: Punjab CEO

A one-day special SIR camp on filling and submitting enumeration forms will be organised at all polling booths across Punjab on Sunday, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Friday.

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The house-to-house enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is under way across the state and will continue till August 3, it said.

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Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra urged electors who have not yet submitted their enumeration forms to contact their booth level officers (BLOs) or visit their nearest polling booth during the special camp.

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She said active public participation is essential to ensure that every eligible elector is included in the draft electoral roll scheduled to be published on August 13.

Mitra said BLOs will remain present at all designated polling booths during the camp to assist voters in filling and submitting the forms.

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The election department has appealed to all eligible voters to avail the assistance at the the special camp and complete the enumeration process within the stipulated time.