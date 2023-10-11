1 dead, 12 hurt in accidents

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 10

One person was killed and nine others were injured after a van met with an accident near Bama village here last night. The occupants of the van were returning after attending an obituary meeting at Faridkot.

The victims were brought to the Civil Hospital, where Dharam Chand (41) was declared “brought dead”. Prem Kumar, Veena, Sunita and Bimla were referred to another hospital as their injuries were serious.

In another incident, Monica and her brother’s wife Meenakshi and driver Amanpreet Singh were injured after their driving car was hit by another vehicle.

