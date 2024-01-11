1 held for carrying drugs to jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 10

The police have booked a woman following recovery of heroin from her private part when she had gone to meet her husband Balwinder Singh in jail.

The accused, identified as Usha Rani, alias Manjit Kaur, a resident of Fazilka, had come to meet her husband in the jail yesterday and during frisking, 44.50 gm heroin was recovered from her private part.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Ferozepur