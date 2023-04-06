Tribune News Service

Abohar: On the basis of the complaint received from the Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha, a team of the Wildlife Protection Department registered a case against a man and arrested him.Twelve parrots were seized from the suspect identified as Sunny Kumar of South Avenue. He was allegedly selling parrots illegally under the guise of Australian birds. OC

3 injured in road mishap

Bathinda: Three people were seriously injured in a collision between a private school bus and a Canter on the Bathinda-Sri Amritsar national highway near the Goniana road in the district on Wednesday. TNS

No regular jobs, teachers to protest

Chandigarh: To protest against “unfulfilled” promises by the AAP government, a large number of teachers, led by the Democratic Teachers’ Front Punjab, will hold a protest in Jalandhar on April 30. 1 held for selling parrots The union said their demands, including regularisation of teachers, volunteers and restoration of pay commission had not been fulfilled.