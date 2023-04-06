Abohar: On the basis of the complaint received from the Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha, a team of the Wildlife Protection Department registered a case against a man and arrested him.Twelve parrots were seized from the suspect identified as Sunny Kumar of South Avenue. He was allegedly selling parrots illegally under the guise of Australian birds. OC
3 injured in road mishap
Bathinda: Three people were seriously injured in a collision between a private school bus and a Canter on the Bathinda-Sri Amritsar national highway near the Goniana road in the district on Wednesday. TNS
No regular jobs, teachers to protest
Chandigarh: To protest against “unfulfilled” promises by the AAP government, a large number of teachers, led by the Democratic Teachers’ Front Punjab, will hold a protest in Jalandhar on April 30. 1 held for selling parrots The union said their demands, including regularisation of teachers, volunteers and restoration of pay commission had not been fulfilled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills
The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...
India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies
In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...
Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP
‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’
Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number
The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...