1 held for using drone near IB

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 4

A team from Batala that had come for shooting a video song in Sriganganagar has run into trouble for using a drone camera. The aerial distance of the Indo-Pak border from the site where the shooting was taking place is just 12 km.

The district administration had prohibited use of drones without prior permission up to a distance of 25 km from the Indo-Pak border. The drone operator has been arrested.

The accused has been booked and arrested. The police have confiscated the drone. —