1 held for vandalising Udham Singh’s statue in Abohar

Within 24 of the vernalisation of a statue of Udham Singh in Abohar, the police succeeded in identifying and arresting one of the suspects behind the incident. The statue had only been unveiled on Tuesday.

The police have recovered the broken ‘hand’ of the statue and seized the motorcycle that the suspects had used on Friday night.

Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said here on Sunday that as there were no CCTV cameras near the statue, it was a big challenge for the police to trace the suspects. There was an anger among the people after the incident but they expressed confidence in the police and maintained law and order, the SSP added.

Dhesi said the suspects have been identified as Davinder Singh and Jazzy Singh, both residents of Panjpir Mohalla. Davinder has been arrested while Jazzy is still at large.

The SSP said teams of the Punjab Police’s CIA staff, DSP Avtar Singh, Special Cell Branch in-charge Navdeep Sharma and City police station in-charge Sunil Kumar have been trying their best to trace the absconding suspect.

A preliminary probe found that on Friday night, the suspects were returning from a friend’s birthday party, where they had allegedly consumed alcohol and both of them started taking selfies with the statue. In the process, they broke the right hand of the statue. They took away the hand and the pistol with them. — OC

