1 held for vandalising Udham Singh’s statue in Abohar

Abohar, December 31
Within 24 of the vernalisation of a statue of Udham Singh in Abohar, the police succeeded in identifying and arresting one of the suspects behind the incident. The statue had only been unveiled on Tuesday.
The police have recovered the broken ‘hand’ of the statue and seized the motorcycle that the suspects had used on Friday night.
Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said here on Sunday that as there were no CCTV cameras near the statue, it was a big challenge for the police to trace the suspects. There was an anger among the people after the incident but they expressed confidence in the police and maintained law and order, the SSP added.
Dhesi said the suspects have been identified as Davinder Singh and Jazzy Singh, both residents of Panjpir Mohalla. Davinder has been arrested while Jazzy is still at large.
The SSP said teams of the Punjab Police’s CIA staff, DSP Avtar Singh, Special Cell Branch in-charge Navdeep Sharma and City police station in-charge Sunil Kumar have been trying their best to trace the absconding suspect.
A preliminary probe found that on Friday night, the suspects were returning from a friend’s birthday party, where they had allegedly consumed alcohol and both of them started taking selfies with the statue. In the process, they broke the right hand of the statue. They took away the hand and the pistol with them. — OC
Miscreants were drunk: Police
- A preliminary investigation found that on Friday night, the suspects were returning from a friend’s birthday party, where they had allegedly consumed alcohol
- Both of them later started taking selfies with the statue. In the process, they broke the right hand of the statue and the pistol. They took away the broken pieces with them
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...