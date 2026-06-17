1 held in train track blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a suspect in connection with the explosion on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) railway track in the Shambhu area. The agency arrested Gurjinder Singh, alias Baba Beant, and produced him in a special NIA court in Mohali, which remanded him to eight-day police custody.

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According to reports, Gurjinder Singh was already lodged in a Patiala jail in connection with another case. The NIA took him into custody through a production warrant and sought his remand from the court.

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