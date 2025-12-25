1 kg heroin, pistol seized; 2 held in Moga

The police have arrested two alleged drug smugglers and seized 1 kg heroin, a .32 bore Italy-made pistol, six live cartridges, a car and two mobile phones from them.

The arrests were made by a police team from the Kot Ise Khan police station at a naka near Mehal Dolowala village.

Those arrested were identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, and Chanan Singh of Tarn Taran district. Chanan already faces a case under the NDPS Act.