1 kg heroin, pistol seized; 2 held in Moga

The police have arrested two alleged drug smugglers and seized 1 kg heroin, a .32 bore Italy-made pistol, six live cartridges, a car and two mobile phones from them.
Advertisement
The arrests were made by a police team from the Kot Ise Khan police station at a naka near Mehal Dolowala village.
Advertisement
Those arrested were identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, and Chanan Singh of Tarn Taran district. Chanan already faces a case under the NDPS Act.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement