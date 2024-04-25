1 kg heroin seized, 3 held by Fazilka police

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 24

The Fazilka police have seized 1 kg heroin and arrested three persons in the district in the past 24 hours.

According to official sources, a bike near the Dhani Natha Singh canal was intercepted and 1 kg contraband seized from Sonu Singh, Angrej Singh, both of Noorshah village, and Gurbant Singh of Dhani Natha Singh village. Besides, the police also seized 130 bottles of illicit liquor.

