1 kg heroin seized near IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

In separate incidents in the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted two drones along the International Border in the state and seized over 1 kg heroin.

During the night of December 21, the BSF intercepted a drone near Pakka Chisti village in the Fazilka Sector and seized 530 grams of heroin.

On Friday morning, BSF troops intercepted another drone near Ranian village in the Amritsar Sector. During a joint search with the Punjab Police, a packet containing 540 grams of heroin was recovered from the adjoining fields.

