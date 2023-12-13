1 kg heroin seized near International Border in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Security agencies today seized around 1 kg narcotics along the International Border in Amritsar.

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, seized 1 kg narcotics near the border on the outskirts of Rattankhurd village in Amritsar today. Two packets containing heroin along with a mini torch, a nylon rope and a steel ring were recovered.

#Border Security Force BSF #Punjab Police