1 killed in firing incident

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 20
A 58-year-old man was killed while another suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident that took place during a bhog ceremony at Gurdwara Sahib of Dulla Singh Wala village on Thursday.
Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh said people had gathered to attend the bhog ceremony of a contractor. As the ceremony concluded the accused Kuldeep Singh, opened fire. Karnail Singh died and Kartar Singh got injured. The accused had some ‘monetary dispute’ with them.
