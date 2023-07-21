1 killed in firing incident

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 20

A 58-year-old man was killed while another suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident that took place during a bhog ceremony at Gurdwara Sahib of Dulla Singh Wala village on Thursday.

Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh said people had gathered to attend the bhog ceremony of a contractor. As the ceremony concluded the accused Kuldeep Singh, opened fire. Karnail Singh died and Kartar Singh got injured. The accused had some ‘monetary dispute’ with them.

