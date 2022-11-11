1 killed over property dispute

Tribune News Service

Patiala: A man was killed and three others, including his two sons, were injured after they were shot at over an alleged property dispute on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh of Bilaspur village. Those injured were Arsh and Pabh Simran, Jaswinder’s sons, and their friend Lovepreet. The police said the family of Jaswinder Singh had a dispute with Jagjeet Singh Shergill, alias Fauji, and Soni from Sanaur. TNS

Four drug peddlers held

Abohar: A police team from the Khuiyansarwer police station seized 60-kg poppy husk from the occupants of a car near Waryamkhera village here. Kulwinder Singh and Harpreet Singh of Pattisadiq and Rajnish Kumar of Haripura village were held and the car was impounded. In another case 500-gm opium was seized from Mohinder Kumar of Maniwala village. OC

Petrol pump looted

Abohar: A petrol station in Gobindgarh village was looted on Wednesday night by three persons. Rajwinder Singh Kundal, manager of the pump, said three bike-borne miscreants entered the station and snatched Rs 11,000, a mobile phone and an iPad by threatening the staff. A case has been registered against unidentified people. OC

12 get appointment letters

Chandigarh: As CM Bhagwant Mann’s commitment to provide employment to maximum number of youth in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra handed over appointment letters to 12 youths for the posts of ward attendant. TNS

Activities on Bal Diwas

Chandigarh: The School Education Department is going to organise co-curricular activities and educational competitions, including debates, calligraphy, poetry recitation and Punjabi reading on Bal Diwas on November 14 in government schools across the state. TNS

Inter-school games

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday said the sports branch of the department had released the schedule of inter-school games to be held in November and December. He said 37 games and athletics competitions would be held across the state.

#Bilaspur