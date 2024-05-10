Abohar: Rs 1 lakh looted from trader

Abohar, May 9
Two bike-borne youths looted Rs 1 lakh cash from a commission agent in Old Gran Market here.
The victim said that a farmer had paid him the cash to clear his debts which the youth looted. CCTV footage was being examined to identify the accused.
