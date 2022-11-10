1 mark each to candidates who attempted PSTET-I in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

A day before the last date for applying for ETT posts, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the revision of the result by granting one mark each to all candidates, who attempted the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET)-I paper in Punjabi.

“The present appeal is disposed of by directing the revising of the result of PSTET-I by granting one mark each to all candidates, who attempted the paper in Punjabi,” the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal asserted.

The direction came during the hearing of an appeal filed against the state of Punjab and other respondents by Suresh Kumar and another appellant through counsel Alka Chatrath. They were, among other things, seeking directions to the respondents to grant grace marks for two questions in the B-series question booklet of the PSTET-I.

Taking up the matter, the Bench took note of the apprehension expressed by counsel for the applicants-appellants that the last date for applying for the ETT posts was November 10 and the result by that time would not be revised by the competent authority.

After hearing Chatrath and rival contentions, the Bench asserted: “The revised result by granting one mark to each of the candidates, who have attempted the paper in Punjabi, be published at the earliest. All candidates, who by granting one grace mark become eligible for filling the forms for the ETT posts be permitted to do so online on or before November 10.”

