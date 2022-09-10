1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

A day after the murder of a youth outside a hotel near the Golden Temple, the police today arrested the third suspect who is a juvenile. They were produced in a court which sent them to two-day police custody. The police also recovered a sharp weapon allegedly used in the crime.

Harmanjit Singh (22) was allegedly killed by the trio, following heated arguments over being in “inebriated condition” and “chewing tobacco”.

