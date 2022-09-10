1 more held for murder near Golden Temple

Amritsar, September 9
A day after the murder of a youth outside a hotel near the Golden Temple, the police today arrested the third suspect who is a juvenile. They were produced in a court which sent them to two-day police custody. The police also recovered a sharp weapon allegedly used in the crime.
Harmanjit Singh (22) was allegedly killed by the trio, following heated arguments over being in “inebriated condition” and “chewing tobacco”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 boys drown in Haryana during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremony
Four died in Mahendragarh, three in Sonipat; CM Khattar expr...
India, China troops to disengage at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh by September 12: MEA
To dismantle infra, restore landform at PP-15 to pre-standof...
'Get out', you could have slapped him': Watch Haryana women's panel chief shout at woman cop over girl's 'physically fit' check-up done thrice
The chairperson shouted at the cop in Kaithal while discussi...