Abohar: 1 van to collect biomed waste from 177 booths, ASHA workers fume

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, February 21

Most of the ASHA workers deployed at the polling stations had to stay there from 7 am to 11 pm as only one vehicle had been arranged to collect the biowaste from multiple centres.

ASHA Workers’ Union district president Neelam said, “The Election Commission had asked 63 officials in Abohar and 180 in Sito Gunno block to reach the booths at 7 am. After reporting for work, they were told to make voters aware of the Covid protocol, ask them to sanitise their hands and distribute masks.”

As per the EC norms, most of the staff on duty reportedly left after the polling concluded, but the ASHA workers had to stay at the booths, waiting for the biowaste collection vehicle. After weighing the biowaste and disposing it off in the collection vehicle, they filled a pro forma provided by the EC before leaving for home. Only one vehicle was arranged to collect biowaste from 177 booths of Abohar.

Dr Gagandeep Singh, SMO, said, “The workers have done a good job. They will be paid full incentive. The administration arranged for only one vehicle to pick up the biowaste, due to which workers had to face inconvenience.”

#asha workers