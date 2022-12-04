10 AK-47 rifles, 10 pistols confiscated in Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

Following disclosure by two cross-border smugglers nabbed with 13-kg heroin on November 21, the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police, along with the BSF, has seized 10 AK-47 assault rifles and 10 pistols from near the International Border in Ferozepur district.

The police also nabbed two of their accomplices in the past 13 days.

The Amritsar CI had arrested two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers— Sukhvir Singh and Bindu Singh — after seizing the heroin from their possession on November 21. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two of their accomplices — Manpreet Singh and Balkar Singh— from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

CI AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa said the arrested persons used to receive the consignment of drugs and weapons from their Pakistani associates to deliver them across India.