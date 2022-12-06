10 arrested for 'stealing' apple cartons from overturned truck

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 5

The police have arrested 10 persons, mostly residents of Dalo Majra village and Ucha Reona situated on GT Road, for allegedly stealing apple cartons from a truck that had overturned on GT Road near Sirhind.

A video of people carrying apple cartons had gone viral on social media and the truck driver could be seen trying to dissuade them by saying that “Punjabis are not known to indulge in such petty thefts”.

After seeing the video, two good Samaritans, Rajwinder Singh of Patiala and Gurpreet Singh of Mohali, approached the Fatehgarh Sahib SSP and told her that they wanted to help the truck driver. Following this, the owner of the apple cartons was called from Srinagar and presented with a cheque for Rs 9.12 lakh today during a press conference held at the office of the SSP.

The owner of the cartons, who belongs to Baramulla district, said when the driver told him about the incident, he did not believe as he had studied in Punjab and knew that Punjabis are known for help and not for such thefts. He said when he saw the video, he felt sorry.

SSP Ravjot Grewal said the police had registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC against the thieves and 10 of them had been identified and arrested. She expressed concern that even passers-by, after stopping their SUVs, made off with the cartons.