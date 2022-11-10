Rs 10 crore given to pregnant women: Punjab minister Dr Baljit Kaur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The Punjab Government has given Rs 10.40 crore to pregnant women and lactating mothers to improve their nutrition and health status. Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur said, “Under the scheme, there are a total of 60912 women beneficiaries in the state to whom Rs 10.40 crore have been distributed so far and a budget of 36.60 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

Dr Kaur said earlier benefit of Rs. 5,000 was given in three instalments to women aged 19 years and above on the birth of their first living child under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and after April 2022 will be given in two instalments under maternity benefit to women belonging to socially and economically backward sections of the society.

First instalment Rs 3000/- on registration of pregnancy and at least a check-up before birth at the Anganwadi Center (AWC) within 6 months from the date of LMP on identification of health facilities approved by the State/UT and second instalment of Rs.2000/- on the birth of child. Registration can be done when the child receives the first dose of BCG, OPV, DPT and Hepatitis-B or equivalent.

The Minister added that the financial assistance is credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, which were being linked with Aadhaar.