Muktsar: 10 days on, farmers await crop relief

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 6

During his visit to Dabwali Dhab village in the Lambi Assembly segment in Muktsar district on March 26, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced that the rain-affected farmers would get the compensation within 10 days. However, nothing has happened till date. The special girdawari to assess the damage to crops and buildings is still underway.

The Chief Minister had announced that all the Deputy Commissioners had been directed to give him the girdawari reports within 10 days so that the compensation could be disbursed by April 6-7.

Notably, the farmers in Muktsar district organised a protest outside the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday, saying that the CM had failed to fulfil his promise. “The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government had announced to give Rs 17,000 per acre for the damage to paddy crop in 2021, but the Mann government announced to give just Rs 15,000 per are for damage to wheat crop,” claimed Gurbhagat Singh Bhallaiana, general secretary, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan).

Saroj Rani Aggarwal, District Revenue Officer, Muktsar, said, “The special girdawari is underway and the entire staff is busy in completing it at the earliest. However, it is a time-consuming exercise and it will take some more time. We are hopeful of completing it by Monday.”

As per estimate, 90,000 hectares area has been affected by rain in Muktsar district.

