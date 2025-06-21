DT
10 doctors hired on ad hoc basis in Muktsar

Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:16 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
The health authorities here have hired 10 MBBS doctors on an ad hoc basis to address the acute shortage of medical staff at government hospitals in the district. The move comes as only three out of 12 specialist doctors posted in the district in March have reported on duty so far.

“With nearly 70 per cent of the sanctioned posts of doctor vacant, we had no option but to make temporary appointments,” said sources in the Health Department.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeep Chawla, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Muktsar, said, “We have hired eight house surgeons at the Muktsar Civil Hospital and one each at Gidderbaha and Malout Civil Hospitals. These doctors will serve for six months.” The district’s healthcare system has been struggling for months, with several doctors shouldering dual responsibility.

