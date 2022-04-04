10 drug peddlers nabbed

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have arrested 10 drug peddlers in separate cases. In the first case, 89 kg of poppy husk was seized from truck driver Budh Ram and helper Vikas. Brij Bhushan was held with 9.8 kg ganja, 1.5 kg opium was seized from Manish and Sanjay, 250 gm opium from Rakesh, 140 gm opium from Sunil and 100 gm opium was seized from Suresh and Amar. Ajay was held with 200 pills. OC

Eight milk samples collected

Bathinda: Health officials collected eight samples of milk and milk products in Mansa. Dr Usha Goyal, District Health Officer, Bathinda, said, “We have started collecting samples of milk and milk products among other edible items. A drive has been started to check adulteration of food items.” TNS

Workers seek regular jobs

Bathinda:Contract workers under the banner of the Theka Mulazam Sanghrash Morcha submitted a memorandum to Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill and sought regualrisation of services without any pre-conditions. —