10 huts destroyed in fire in Ropar, no loss of life

Ropar, October 5
A fire broke out near the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant here, reducing eight huts to ashes.
A car and a bike, among other items belonging to the labourers living in the huts were burnt in the incident. Two other huts also suffered damage.
Car owner Satya Prakash Yadav suspected foul play behind it. He said the fire started from his car and then it spread out to the huts nearby.
Someone might have put the car on fire out of jealousy, he added.
The occupants of the huts were reportedly moved to a different location.
SHO Rohit Kumar said that it was suspected that a power supply wire being used as ‘kundi’ by the victims fell on the car resulting in a short circuit leading to the fire.
