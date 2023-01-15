10 IAS, 3 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 14

Punjab has transferred 10 IAS and three PCS officers.

Rajesh Dhiman has been posted as the Ferozepur DC and Aashika Jain as the SAS Nagar DC.

Among other IAS officers, Sarvjit Singh has been posted as ACS (Parliamentary Affairs). Babita has been posted as Director (Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities) and Keshav Hingonia as Special Secretary (Revenue and Rehabilitation).

Mohali DC Amit Talwar has been posted as Director (Sports & Youth Services).

Amrit Singh is the new Director (Tourism & Cultural Affairs) and in addition, Chief Executive Officer (Punjab Heritage Tourism Board), CEO and GM of Virasat-e- Khalsa, Anandpur Sahib Foundation, and in addition, MD (Punjab Tourism Development Corporation Limited) and Special Secretary (Tourism & Cultural Affairs).

Saggar Setia has been posted as ADC (G), Kapurthala, and Ravinder Singh as ADC (Rural Development), Sri Muktsar Sahib.