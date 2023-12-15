10 injured as dense fog leads to pile-up involving 2 trucks, 6 cars on Patiala-Chandigarh road in Punjab

Patiala, December 15
Dense fog led to a massive pile-up on the Patiala-Chandigarh road near the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza in this district on Friday.
The collision, which involved two trucks and six cars, led to 10 people getting injured.
The mishap took place early in the morning as vehicles collided with one another. A car veered off the road and toppled.
Eyewitnesses said the fog was so dense that drivers had no time to react, leading to the collisions.
The affected stretch of the highway near the toll plaza saw a temporary closure as rescue and cleanup operations commenced.
Commuters said the absence of delineators and roadside blinkers also led to the crash.
