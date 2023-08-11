10 injured in group clash

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, august 10

As many as 10 persons were injured and eight vehicles were either set afire or damaged in a group clash at Kot Dharm Chand Kalan village. Around 100 persons have been booked.

DSP Tarsem Masih said the two groups were allegedly led by Santokh Singh and Charanjit Singh. The DSP said members of the groups were indulging in verbal dual since last morning. Santokh group called its 40 supporters armed with kirpans, iron rods, etc who attacked the supporters of Charanjit.

#Tarn Taran