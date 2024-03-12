10 judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court sworn in as permanent judges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Ten additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were today administered oath as permanent judges by acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia. The ceremony took place a month after Supreme Court collegium made recommendations in this regard.

The judges who administered oath as permanent are Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, Justice Gurbir Singh, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Amarjot Bhatti, Justice Ritu Tagore, Justice Manisha Batra, Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, Justice Sanjiv Berry and Justice Vikram Aggarwal.

At simple but impressive ceremony attended by sitting and retired judges of the high court, bureaucrats, relatives and advocates, the Judges swore to “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established”.

